Man firing AR-15-style rifle inside Target fatally shot by responding officers: Police

The man had "plenty of ammunition," the Omaha police chief said.

A man armed with an AR-15-style rifle was shot and killed by police after opening fire in a Target store in Nebraska, authorities said.

No injuries were reported among employees and shoppers at the Omaha store, police said.

Police respond to a shooting at a Target in Omaha, Neb., Jan. 31, 2023. KETV-ABC

Law enforcement officers responded to multiple reports of an active shooter at the west Omaha Target around noon local time on Tuesday, the Omaha Police Department said.

"The first arriving officers went into the building, confronted the suspect and shot him dead," Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer told reporters during a press briefing Tuesday.

The suspect, who was described as a white man estimated to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schmaderer said the man entered the store armed with the gun and "plenty of ammunition" and began firing rounds. Police received more than two dozen 911 calls for an active shooter at the store, and multiple shell casings were found at the scene, police said.

It is unknown at this time if the suspect was firing at anybody, Schmaderer said.

No civilian injuries were reported after police conducted several sweeps of the store, Schmaderer said. A Target spokesperson also confirmed in a statement that all guests and workers had "safely evacuated the store."

Omaha police thanked "brave" Target employees who recently underwent active shooter training and "assisted in getting shoppers out of the store."

The store will be closed until further notice, the Target spokesperson said.

"We are partnering with the Omaha PD as we learn more," the spokesperson said.