Most goodbyes come with tears, but some have a surprise as it did for a police officer recently whose son flew across the country to help him kick-start his retirement.

On July 24, Nate Ledoux, 28, traveled from Seattle to Massachusetts, to radio his father, Duane Ledoux, on his last day with the Southbridge Police Department after 31-plus years of service.

Ledoux Family

On July 25, the department captured the emotional moment on video as Nate Ledoux surprised his father as the officer was riding around in his cruiser.

"It is my honor to honor this Code 5 to set free a man who has sacrificed so much of his time for all of us," Nate Ledoux said over the radio. "Dad, you are officially Code 5."

"Code 5" is what police officers use in this department to signal that they've wrapped up a scene or in this case, a career.

"I thank you. ... Too much to say," Duane Ledoux said as he fought back tears after hearing his son's voice. "Thank you to everyone in my family, everyone I've served with, and to my boys."

In 2003, Duane Ledoux's two sons, Nate and Nick Ledoux, and the boys' mother, Kelly Fournier, were involved in a tragic car accident. Nick Ledoux and his mother were killed. Nate Ledoux survived but spent seven weeks in the hospital.

On July 25, he was at police headquarters to help his father enter his next phase of his life.

Ledoux Family

"Nate's mom and brother would be very proud of the man Nate is today," Duane Ledoux said.

Duane Ledoux said he doesn't have any definitive plans for his retirement but is looking forward to his future, which he called "an open book."