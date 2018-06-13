Unbelievable video released by Florida police this week showed a car violently crash into a turnpike toll plaza and eject a passenger through the windshield of the vehicle. Maybe even more astounding is he wasn't seriously hurt.

The video shows the SUV speeding toward the plaza before crashing into the barrier between two toll booths. The front passenger was thrown from the vehicle through the windshield. After the SUV came to a halt, it caught fire and left the toll plaza filled with smoke.

Another passenger then exited the vehicle safely.

WFTS

The trooper who responded noted in his report that the driver seemed fatigued at the time of the crash, according to Tampa Bay ABC affiliate WFTS.

Officials say that all five passengers survived the crash, which took place Monday, and have been released from the hospital.

The driver in the car in the toll plaza ahead of the crash is actually seen paying the attendant before getting out and checking on the ejected passenger.