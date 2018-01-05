Good Samaritans team up to help after fiery freeway crash

A tractor-trailer collided with a car, injuring at least three people.
05/01/18

Transcript for Good Samaritans team up to help after fiery freeway crash
To be index of other news tonight the fiery crash in LA a tractor trailer colliding with a car on the for a five freeway. The truck and flames at least three people were hurt good samaritans including military personnel. Rescuing at least one of the victims tonight 24 hours later we've now learned three victims are still in the hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

