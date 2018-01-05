Transcript for Good Samaritans team up to help after fiery freeway crash

To be index of other news tonight the fiery crash in LA a tractor trailer colliding with a car on the for a five freeway. The truck and flames at least three people were hurt good samaritans including military personnel. Rescuing at least one of the victims tonight 24 hours later we've now learned three victims are still in the hospital.

