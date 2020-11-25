Man run over and killed by 3 separate hit-and-run drivers who all fled the scene Fuentes was crossing a street when he was first struck by a motorcycle.

A man was struck and killed by three separate hit-and-run drivers who all fled the scene after colliding with him while he was crossing a street and now police are appealing to the public for help in finding the perpetrators.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:39 p.m. in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Florence when 50-year-old Jose Fuentes was crossing a street when a motorcycle traveling northbound collided with him, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In video released by the LAPD, Fuentes can be seen lying in the road after being struck by the motorcycle as it speeds away. Just seconds later Fuentes is then hit by a white sedan which also fled the scene after the collision, according to ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC.

In a separate video of the same accident that was released by the Los Angeles Police South Traffic Division, the man on the motorcycle can be seen stopped somewhere down the road before getting back on his motorcycle and fleeing.

“Nobody stopped and helped out Mr. Fuentes as he lied there,” said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno is a statement in front of the press. “The guy on the motorcycle, he kind of went out onto the street, maybe [he could have] stopped to block traffic and prevented even the second or third collision from happening. But he elected to get on his motorcycle and took off and left and fled the scene.”

Fuentes was subsequently hit a third time following the motorcycle and the white sedan but police did not release any information on that vehicle or a possible description of the suspect. Not one of the three vehicles stopped after striking Fuentes.

Authorities are now looking for all three suspect but were only able to say that they are looking for a dark colored sports bike being driven by a man as well as a white colored sedan.

Said the LAPD in a separate written statement on their website: “On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender's identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.”

Anyone with information regarding Fuentes' death is asked to contact the LAPD's South Traffic Division.