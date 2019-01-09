Man walks up to DC officers, confesses to killing someone in North Carolina: Police

A man allegedly walked up to police officers in bustling Washington, D.C., and confessed to killing someone in North Carolina, according to police.

Jaron Kubler, 29, of Kernersville, North Carolina, approached officers Sunday at the Capital One Arena, home of the Washington Capitals, and "stated that he had committed a murder in North Carolina," according to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department's report.

D.C. police contacted local North Carolina law enforcement, who went to Kubler's home and confirmed a possible homicide occurred, police said.

A woman’s body was found inside, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The sheriff's department officials, who did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment, did not tell the Winston-Salem Journal the woman's identity or how she died.

Kubler was arrested as a fugitive from justice pending a warrant from local authorities in North Carolina, police said.

Kubler was arraigned on Monday and waived his extradition hearing, according to records. He returns to court Friday for a status hearing. His attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office declined to comment to ABC News on the case.

Kubler has an extensive criminal record, including arrests for robbery with a dangerous weapon, financial card theft and attempted first-degree murder, according to records.

The attempted murder arrest was in 2011. In 2013, Kubler entered an Alford guilty plea (meaning he didn't admit guilt, but did admit the prosecution has evidence that could lead to a conviction) to assault with a deadly weapon and "was sentenced to a maximum of about four years in prison," the Winston-Salem Journal reported.