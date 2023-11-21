Manhunt underway after Colorado shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 injured, officials say

Custer County officials named Hanme K. Clark as a suspect in the shooting.

Authorities in Custer, Colorado, were searching late Monday for a suspect in a shooting that left three people dead and one in critical condition, officials said.

A dispute over property on Rocky Ridge Road may have led to a shooting along a “property line in the wooded area,” according to a release by the Custer County Government Public Information Office.

Custer County officials named Hanme K. Clark as the suspect.

“Suspect is driving a White Ram 1500 pickup with a topper, Colorado license plate: BHLK27,” officials said.

Law enforcement responded at about 1 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired, officials said. A local SWAT team responded about 20 minutes later.

Three people -- two men and a woman -- had been fatally shot, law enforcement said. Another woman who was shot was in critical condition, but was expected to survive, county officials said.

“Custer County Sheriff, Rich Smith, called for a shelter in place while they were searched for the suspect,” officials said.

That shelter-in-place order was lifted at about 8 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.