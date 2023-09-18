78-year-old allegedly shoots, kills neighbor who was trimming trees along their property lines

A 78-year-old Florida man allegedly shot and killed his neighbor who was trimming trees along their property lines, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 7:13 p.m. Sunday in DeLeon Springs, about 45 miles north of Orlando, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said.

Police on the scene after a man was shot by a neighbor while trimming trees near their property line, Sept. 17, 2023, in DeLeon Springs, Fla. WFTV

The victim, 42-year-old Brian Ford, was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between two properties when his neighbor, 78-year-old Edward Druzolowski, "confronted him about being on his property," according to the sheriff's office.

Druzolowski later told police that "he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Edward S. Druzolowski has been taken into custody on a charge of second-degree murder after shooting his neighbor who was trimming trees along their property line on Sept. 17, 2023, in DeLeon Springs, Fla. Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Druzolowski was arrested for second-degree murder, authorities said.