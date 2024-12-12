“Due to his Santa-antics, Langlais was transported to a local hospital."

Man's 'Santa-antics' get him stuck in chimney while running from police

A man who was running away from police has been arrested after getting stuck in a chimney while trying to hide from them, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Fall River, Massachusetts -- approximately 55 miles south of Boston -- when detectives from the Community Action & Suppression Team at the Fall River Police Department executed a search warrant for 127 Canal Street and the suspects attempted to escape, authorities said.

“During the application of said search warrant, two males fled from the residence via rooftop. One male eluded capture by bounding from the roof and onto a parked vehicle,” police said in a statement released on Wednesday regarding the incident. “The other male, later identified as Robert Langlais (age 33), invoked the essence of the seasonal icon and attempted to hide inside of a chimney. Langlais quickly became stuck in the chimney and required the assistance of the very detectives he was previously fleeing from.”

With the help of the Fall River Fire Department and Fall River Emergency Medical Services, Langlais was rescued from the chimney and taken into custody.

“Due to his Santa-antics, Langlais was transported to a local hospital out of precaution and was medically cleared,” Fall River Police Department said.

Langlais has since been charged with possession of class A drugs, possession of class B drugs and a “slew of charges from outstanding warrants,” authorities said.

“Also present and arrested, with less theatrics, was Tanisha Ibay (age 32) for the charges of Possession of Class A drugs and Possession of Class B drugs,” police said.

The investigation is currently ongoing.