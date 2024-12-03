The suspect was found with a weapon by a drone operator just one street away.

Man stabs woman multiple times while she slept after breaking into her home

A man has been arrested after breaking into a woman’s home and stabbing her multiple times while she slept, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when 5th precinct deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida responded to reports of a stabbing at a home on New York Drive in Tice, some 5 miles northeast of Fort Myers, Florida, according to a statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

“Initial responding deputies located a female with multiple stab wounds inside the home,” police said. “They provided medical assistance to her while the Lee County Sheriff's Office drone unit took to the sky to locate the fleeing suspect.”

Police drone operator Justin McDonald was called in to assist and was able to locate the suspect -- later identified as 33-year-old Bonnier Jose Sarmiento Lanza -- just one street away while he still had a weapon.

Detectives learned Lanza broke into the woman’s home and began hitting and stabbing her multiple times while she was sleeping. Lanza also hit another person inside the home while he was inside.

"I am proud of the deputies and drone operator who located and quickly apprehended this violent, fleeing suspect," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Once again, technology and dedicated patrol deputies working together get results”.

The motivation for the break in and the stabbing are not clear but police noted that both the victim and the suspect are known to each other. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Lanza has since been charged with two counts of burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The investigation into the case is currently ongoing and no other details are expected to be released.