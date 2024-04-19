Marine dies following incident during training exercise, Marine Corps says

A Marine died following an incident that occurred during a training exercise in North Carolina, the U.S. Marine Corps said.

The Marine was with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, officials said.

The US Department of the Navy, US Marine Corps, logo hangs on the wall Feb. 24, 2009, at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

The incident occurred late Thursday evening during a training exercise off the base in Carteret County, according to the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

The identity of the service member will be released at least 24 hours following next-of-kin notifications, officials said on Friday.

The incident is under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.