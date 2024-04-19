Marine dies following incident during training exercise, Marine Corps says
The incident occurred Thursday in North Carolina.
A Marine died following an incident that occurred during a training exercise in North Carolina, the U.S. Marine Corps said.
The Marine was with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, officials said.
The incident occurred late Thursday evening during a training exercise off the base in Carteret County, according to the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
The identity of the service member will be released at least 24 hours following next-of-kin notifications, officials said on Friday.
The incident is under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.