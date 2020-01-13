Mark Hamill quits Facebook, accusing Mark Zuckerberg of valuing 'profits over truthfulness' The "Star Wars" star said he will "sleep better at night."

Actor Mark Hamill has announced that he is quitting , stating that he disagrees with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's policies.

The "Star Wars" star tweeted to his 3.6 million followers on Sunday that he decided to delete his Facebook account and accused Zuckerberg of valuing "profits over truthfulness."

"I'll sleep better at night," Hamill wrote.

By Monday afternoon, Hamill's tweet had garnered more than 161,000 likes and more than 18,000 retweets.

Facebook announced last week that it would remove deepfakes, or video or audio that has been altered to depict a person doing something they never did or saying something they never said, on its platform ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The new policy will apply to ads as well, including those released by politicians.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in a 'Conversation on Free Expression" in Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

But, a blog post written by Facebook director of product management Rob Leathern on Thursday reiterated the company's intent to continue to let freedom of expression reign.

"We have based ours on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who wish to lead them, warts and all, and that what they say should be scrutinized and debated in public," Leathern wrote.

A representative for Facebook did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.