'Mass shooting incident' in Baltimore, police confirm multiple victims

The shooting was in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood in southern Baltimore.

A "mass shooting incident" in Baltimore has left "multiple victims" in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood in the southern district of the city, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

"BPD is on scene of a [mass] shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District," authorities said in a statement released on social media regarding the shooting. "Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene."

Authorities have not confirmed the number of dead or injured in the incident but a press conference is expected to be held early Sunday morning with police releasing more details about the circumstances of the shooting.

