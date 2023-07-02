7 shot, 2 trampled in shooting at nightclub in Kansas

The trampling happened in the "mass exodus" of people fleeing from the club.

Seven people were shot and two others have been trampled after a shooting inside a nightclub in Wichita, Kansas, early Sunday morning.

Officers were outside of a nightclub located at 222 North Washington Street in Wichita when they heard screaming and shots fired from inside the building at 12:58 a.m., according to Lt. Aaron Moses, Executive Officer of the Wichita Police Department.

Shots were fired inside of the club, according to Moses, where most of the injuries occurred. Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled due to the "mass exodus" of people fleeing from the club, he said.

One of those injured is in critical condition, said Moses, while all the other victims are being treated at local hospitals. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 34-years-old.

One person has been detained for questioning at this time, Moses said. Local agencies are also investigating previous incidents at this nightclub.

More information is expected at a press briefing later today.

