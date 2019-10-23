If Massachusetts bill becomes law, using this curse word could cost you $200

A Massachusetts lawmaker is seeking to make the use of a certain expletive a fineable offense, with jail time a threat for repeat offenders, according to a proposed bill.

The bill, "An act of regarding the use of offensive words," states that a person who uses the word "b----" to accost, annoy, degrade" another person "shall be considered a disorderly person."

Violations may be reported by "the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident," according to the bill. A fine of up to $200 can be issued to the offender. Repeat offenders can also be jailed for up to six months, according to the penalty.

Tim Graham/Getty Images, FILE

The bill was introduced in May by Rep. Daniel Hunt, a Democrat who represents a portion of Dorchester. Hunt told The Washington Post that he filed a bill on behalf of a woman who requested the legislation, a common practice in Massachusetts.

"It’s important whether you agree or disagree with the legislation being proposed that you honor the duty to represent your constituents and have their voices heard," Hunt told the Post.

The state's Republican party criticized the bill, stating that it violated the First Amendment.

Do you believe free speech matters? Tired of @massdems dictating what you can say?



Judiciary Committee will be taking this up tomorrow at 1 pm.



Come on down to the State House. Rooms A1&A2. First floor. Let 'em have it. #mapoli https://t.co/afowov3IFg — MassGOP (@massgop) October 22, 2019

The state's judiciary committee was expected to discuss the bill on Tuesday, but no one testified, Hunt told the Post.

Masahiro Makino/Getty Images, FILE

A Virginia law makes it a misdemeanor offense to "profanely" curse or swear in public, punishable by a $250 fine. A bill to decriminalize using profanity in public in the state was died in 2017, according to The Virginian-Pilot.