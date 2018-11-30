Matt Gutman is an ABC News Chief National Correspondent based in Los Angeles. He reports for all ABC News broadcasts and platforms, including "World News Tonight with David Muir," "20/20," "Good Morning America," and “Nightline.” He has reported for ABC from 40 countries across the globe.

Gutman has covered the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Europe, the upheaval in Venezuela and the terror attack in San Bernardino.

Previously based in Miami, Gutman and his ABC News team won the prestigious National Association of Black Journalists award for their investigation of the Trayvon Martin shooting.

Gutman also made headlines covering the 2010 Gulf oil spill, reporting on BP's efforts to plug the well and the economic and environmental devastation wrought by the spill.

Before joining ABC News in 2008 where he started at ABC News Radio, Gutman was a Jerusalem-based reporter for seven years, covering every major conflict in the Middle East.

Gutman is married and a father of two. He is a graduate of Williams College in Massachusetts.