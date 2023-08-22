Maui wildfires: 'Expect to see a lot more loss of life,' Hawaii governor warns

"It's going to be tragic," he said. "I want to brace everyone for that."

As crews search through the wreckage of the Maui wildfires, Hawaii's governor is warning that "a lot" more fatalities are expected.

"We do expect to see a lot more loss of life," Gov. Josh Green told Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV on Tuesday. "It's going to be tragic. I want to brace everyone for that."

Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2023. Jae C. Hong/AP

The death toll from the devastating fires that erupted on Aug. 8 now stands at 115. At least 800 people are missing.

"We're gonna have some people be reunited. ... We're gradually reconnecting them," the governor said. "Other people will be found and have perished.”

Fire damage is seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2023. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Searches have been completed at single-story homes, officials said Monday, and crews are now focusing on scouring for survivors and victims at multi-story residential and commercial spaces.

Green said the search of the remaining areas will take "at least a week, maybe two."

"Those buildings are very fragile, and they have to use some additional equipment to peel back some of the levels of floors that collapsed," he said. "That takes a little bit more time. In some cases, we'll have to suspend dogs and firefighting personnel over the area."

The fire ravaged town of Lahaina on the island of Maui in Hawaii, Aug. 15, 2023. Mike Blake/Reuters, FILE

As the search carries on, the government has come under scrutiny. Damaged and fallen power lines may have been behind some of the blazes. And officials have come under fire for not activating sirens to warn residents, especially since some survivors who fled the flames reported not having any cellphone service or power.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez said an outside organization will investigate the state's and county's preparation and response. The review will "ensure that all aspects of the incident, including any potential shortcomings in preparation, response and communication are thoroughly examined," Hawaii state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole said in a statement.

A partially melted sign stands along the Honoapi'ilani Highway in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2023. Jae C. Hong/AP

Green vowed that the fires will be investigated and officials will "then do everything we can to improve and prevent this from ever happening again."

"But this is the process right now -- to try to get through the rest of this acute phase of the recovery, and then move to some of those questions," the governor told KITV.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.