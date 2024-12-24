$1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed by New Jersey resident

The jackpot is the fifth-highest in the game's history.

An anonymous New Jersey resident has claimed the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, state lottery officials announced on Monday.

A single ticket sold at a ShopRite liquor store in Neptune Township, New Jersey, had all of the winning numbers in the March drawing for the jackpot -- the fifth-largest in the game's history.

A billboard shows the jackpot amount for the Mega Million lottery on March 26, 2024 in Miami. Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

A New Jersey resident submitted the winning ticket and "has begun the process of collecting the prize," the New Jersey Lottery said in a press release.

The winner has chosen to take the cash value of the prize -- which amounts to $537.5 million before state and federal taxes, state lottery officials said.

"The New Jersey player values privacy and has chosen to remain anonymous," the New Jersey Lottery said.

Lottery tickets for the Mega Millions jackpot are seen in a store on Aug. 8, 2023 in New York. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

Since 2020, lottery winners in New Jersey have been able to choose to remain anonymous under state law.

Lottery winners in the state have one year from the drawing to claim the ticket before it expires. It often takes some time for winners to file a claim.

The March jackpot marked the sixth time the Mega Millions grand prize surpassed $1 billion.

Another big Mega Millions jackpot is currently in play. Ahead of Tuesday night's drawing, the current jackpot is $970 million -- which would make it the seventh-largest in the game's history.