Mega Millions jackpot surges to $862 million

This is the seventh largest jackpot in the game's history.

The Mega Millions Jackpot surged to $862 million for Friday's drawing, after no single ticket won the jackpot on Tuesday, the lottery said.

Winning numbers 56, 66, 67, 68 and 69, plus the gold Mega Ball 18 were drawn Tuesday evening for the Mega Millions Jackpot.

The jackpot prize has a cash value of $392.1 million, which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment, or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

Florida Mega Millions logo is seen in Key West, Fla., May 7, 2024. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Image

Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed, Aug. 1, 2023, in San Anselmo, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $810 million in Texas on Sept. 10.

The total of $862 million is the seventh-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The largest Mega Millions prize ever won was $1.6 billion won on August 2023.

Lottery tickets for the Mega Millions jackpot are seen in a store, Aug. 8, 2023, in New York. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.