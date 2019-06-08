Mega Millions numbers drawn for $530 million jackpot

Jun 7, 2019, 11:08 PM ET
PHOTO: Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets, Jan 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, Calif. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million.Play Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Mega Millions jackpot is more than half a billion dollars.

There was no winner of the $444 million jackpot up for grabs in the last drawing, so Friday the prize rose to an estimated $530 million -- the seventh-largest in the game's history.

That comes with a cash option payout of $343.9 million, according to contest officials.

The numbers were 17-19-27-40-68 with a Mega Ball of 2.

PHOTO: A Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. Gerry Broome/AP, FILE
A Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C.
Winners must match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to take home the big prize.

There were four runner-up prizes awarded on Tuesday for matching all of the white balls.

The next drawing will be June 11 at 11 p.m.

For the lowest prize of $2, players must match the Mega Ball number.

