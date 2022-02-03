Michigan man parks car illegally outside of Supreme Court after being arrested in October for similar actions

The man had to be physically removed from his car in October by Capitol Police.

A man who was arrested for parking his car illegally, for failure to obey and assault on a police officer, has returned and parked his Chevy Tahoe once again in front of the Supreme Court building Thursday, Capitol Police said in a tweet.

Dale Paul Melvin of Kimball, Michigan, was outside of the Supreme Court, when he was arrested in October also for illegally parking and refusing to leave, Capitol Police had said in a statement at the time.

Melvin, 55, told Capitol Police in October: "The time for talking is over." He then had to physically be removed from the car after speaking with Capitol Police investigators, authorities said.

Capitol Police said roads are back open after witnesses saw Melvin hold up a letter, then promptly drive away after he parked his car illegally in front of the Supreme Court.

Roads around the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol are clear, police said.