A Michigan state trooper was shot and injured when he pulled over a car at traffic stop Friday afternoon, according to state police.

When the trooper pulled over the car in Missaukee County, one man fled from the car and started firing at the officer, the Michigan State Police said.

The trooper managed to return fire, killing the suspected gunman, police said.

Two others, a man and a woman, were also in the suspect's car at the time, police said, and they were taken into custody.

The trooper was shot several times, police said. He was "conscious and alert" when he was taken to the hospital, police said, and his injuries were non-life-threatening.

The trooper was not named but police said he is from the Houghton Lake Post.

Traffic stops are notoriously dangerous for police.

The leading causes of officers being shot dead last year was from domestic disturbances and traffic stops, according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.

