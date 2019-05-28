Midwest, Great Plains brace for more severe weather, flooding

An already hard-hit Midwest is bracing for more severe weather as Memorial Day weekend comes to a close, and areas along the Arkansas River are expecting "record levels" of flooding in the coming days.

On Monday night there were flash flood watches in effect in parts of Wyoming, South Dakota and Nebraska, and severe thunderstorm watches in effect in Nebraska and northeastern Kansas, according to the National Weather Service. Flash floods are possible in Wyoming, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Illinois.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson approved $100,000 in emergency funding in response to flooding that "is expected to reach record levels throughout the state in the coming week," according to a release from the governor's office. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has closed two bridges that span the river in Ft. Smith.

"I appreciate all the neighbors and volunteers filling sandbags and assisting with evacuations. The state team is continuing to respond to assistance requests, and more funds will be allocated as the situation demands," Governor Hutchinson said in the release.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms -- some of them severe -- are predicted across large swaths of the country, stretching from North Dakota all the way down to Texas. As of Monday night, there were reports of damage due to storms in several counties in Indiana, with power out in some areas.

Pendleton has significant damage from the storm. Most roads in town are closed and utility power is out. No reported injuries at this time. PIO EMA is in Pendleton area with updates. — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) May 28, 2019

Flood watches and thunder storms on Monday night follow several days of dramatic and deadly weather in the heartland.

More than 100 tornadoes were reported across eight states -- Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, and Maryland -- from Monday through Thursday of last week.

At least two people were killed and 29 were injured when a tornado touched down in El Reno, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

"This community is brokenhearted, we're hurt, we're absolutely devastated," El Reno Mayor Matt White said at a news conference Sunday morning.

The two deaths occurred close to the Sky View mobile-home park