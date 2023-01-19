Missing Pennsylvania mom found dead, DA says

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen on Jan. 3, authorities said.

Missing mom Jennifer Brown has been found dead in Royersford, Pennsylvania, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced.

Investigators responded to an industrial complex on Wednesday, Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI reported. It was unclear what led authorities to the site where they found the body.

Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by a "friend and business associate," according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Authorities did not immediately release additional information or her cause of death.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office released this undated photo of Jennifer Brown. Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Brown was scheduled to pick up her son from the bus stop the afternoon of Jan. 4 "but did not show up," the district attorney's office has said in a statement.

"Her vehicle was parked outside of her home, and her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside," the district attorney's office said.

Brown's personal cellphone, which was not found, has been silent since the morning of Jan. 4, authorities said.

"It's literally like we're living in a movie that we watch on TV, it's so surreal and unbelievable," Tiffany Barron, a spokesperson for the family, previously told WPVI. "Jennifer would never ever just disappear, she would never abandon her son."