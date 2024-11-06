2 poll workers die after vehicle swept off highway in floodwaters: Officials

"This is a terrible loss for Wright County," the county clerk said.

Two poll workers in Missouri died during extreme flooding early Tuesday, officials said.

The man and woman drowned after their vehicle was swept off a highway in Wright County in floodwaters, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. local time near Beaver Creek.

Authorities conduct water rescues in Wright County, Missouri, Nov. 5, 2024. Missouri State Highway Patrol via X

The victims -- a 70-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman from Manes, Missouri -- were found dead at approximately 8:45 a.m. local time, state authorities said.

The couple were poll workers in the county, according to the Wright County Clerk's Office.

"This is a terrible loss for Wright County," Wright County Clerk Loni Pedersen said in a statement. "This couple were wonderful people who donated their time to serve their community. We will miss them dearly and the service they provided to my office."

The office said it is not releasing their names for privacy reasons.

Two other vehicles were swept off roads due to the swift, high water near Beaver Creek, authorities said. Three individuals were able to escape by swimming to the shore, the state highway patrol said.