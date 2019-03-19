Mom booked for murder in case of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones, found dead in duffel bag

Mar 19, 2019, 8:02 AM ET
The mother of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones, whose body was found in a duffel bag in Los Angeles, was booked on Monday for her daughter's murder, authorities said.

The case is being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and charges are expected to be filed on Wednesday morning against Trinity's mother, Taquesta Graham, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Graham's boyfriend, Emiel Lamar Hunt, was charged with murder in the case last week, officials said.

Trinity's body was discovered by county workers on March 5 near an equestrian trail in Hacienda Heights. She was unidentified at the time and investigators released sketches as they urged the public to help identify her.

Authorities have not disclosed Trinity's cause of death.

Graham's arraignment on the murder charge is expected to take place Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

