Monsoon storms in the West bringing end to record heat

A heat wave coupled with dry conditions and erratic winds helped to ignite and spread wildfires across the West over the weekend.

But those conditions will be short-lived, with the region expecting heavy rain soon.

There are currently 38 uncontained, large fires burning in the West on Monday morning.

Los Angeles had three days in a row of record highs over the weekend, and Burbank reached its all-time record high of 114 degrees on Saturday.

The heat will not be record-breaking today.

There is some good news for the wildfires over the next few days as a monsoon brings high humidity and a chance for rain to the dry Southwest.

The bad news is that, some of these storms will produce locally very gusty, erratic winds that could spread wildfires. Also, these storms will produce lightning, which could also spread or start new wildfires.

New hurricane forms

Our first hurricane of the 2018 hurricane season has fizzled in the eastern Caribbean before hitting Puerto Rico, with the former Beryl now just a few leftover thunderstorms that could bring heavy rain to the island. Some flash flooding is possible.

Attention turns to Tropical Storm Chris this morning as it sits off the coast of the Carolinas.

It is stationary, but eventually it is expected to move northeast parallel U.S. coastline.

Sometime later today the storm will become our second hurricane of the 2018 hurricane season.

Thankfully, Chris is just far enough from the East Coast that not many effects will be felt in the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states.

The only concern is over deadly rip currents and high surf stretching from the Carolinas to the New Jersey coastline over the next several days as it moves parallel the coast.