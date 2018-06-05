9-month-old girl dies after she's left in scorching hot car in Texas: Officials

A 9-month-old girl has died after she was left in a scorching hot car near Houston on Monday, officials said.

The baby "was apparently left unattended for an extended period of time" in Baytown, Texas, about 30 miles east of Houston, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies found the baby unresponsive in a parked car at a mobile home park around 2 p.m., ABC station KTRK in Houston said.

The family had returned home at 11 a.m. and "reportedly thought someone had brought the baby inside," KTRK reported.

The temperature reached 91 degrees in Baytown on Monday afternoon with a heat index of 100.

The child was at first listed in critical condition. The sheriff's office later announced the baby died.

"I hate this," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Monday. "These deaths are preventable."

Authorities will not decide on any potential charges until the investigation is finished, the sheriff said, according to KTRK.

