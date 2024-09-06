Mother charged after 6-year-old takes loaded gun to school

The mother of a 6-year-old was charged this week after her son took a loaded handgun to school and passed it around to other students in his class, court records show.

Ke'Erinie King, 22, has been charged with child abuse and child neglect or endangerment, carrying a weapon on school property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to an affidavit.

Police responded to a report of an armed individual at Geeter Elementary School in Memphis, Tennessee, on Aug. 5 when a county resource officer told police a 6-year-old student had a handgun on school grounds. The student was allegedly passing the weapon to other students in his class, according to an affidavit.

Ke’Erinie King Memphis Police Department

A school staff member then retrieved the handgun from the student's backpack and police were alerted, court records show.

Officers discovered the weapon was stolen using its serial number, according to court records.

When interviewing King, she allegedly admitted the handgun belonged to her and that she bought it from an "unknown person," according to the affidavit.

King was taken into custody and has since been released without bail.