Mother watches wedding from nursing home window in 'breathtaking moment' It was her daughter's wedding day wish.

Robyn Roberts-Williams was getting ready to marry her love Tim Williams and the bride wanted her mother there. Roberts-Williams's mother is in a nursing home and susceptible to COVID-19, so the couple brought the wedding to her.

The wedding was held at the Isabella Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Washington Heights, New York. Dorothy Roberts watched her daughter walk down the aisle safely from her window.

The 89-year-old told "World News Tonight" that it was an honor to attend. "I'm so happy to be here to attend my daughter's wedding," Roberts said.

The vows, the rings and thevwedding kiss was held in the nursing center's courtyard. The newlyweds said that they could not have had the wedding without Roberts.

"To see my mom in the window ... it was more than we could have ever, ever possibly have asked for," Roberts-Williams said. "It really was a breathtaking moment."