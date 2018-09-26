Mother of 2 wounded in deadly Cincinnati shooting: 'I don't have any sorrow'

A Kentucky mother of two is recovering after being wounded in a deadly bank shooting earlier this month, but she says the situation still feels unreal.
“I feel detached from it,” Whitney Austin told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “If I think about the victims ... that's when I get emotional. I don’t have anything to be depressed about. I don't have any sorrow. ... I survived.”
Austin, who lives in Louisville, Kentucky, spent five days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a gunman opened fire inside the Fifth Third Bancorp headquarters on Sept. 6, wounding her and killing three others.
The suspected gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez was fatally shot by police.
She was in town for a meeting at Fifth Third’s headquarters, where she works as a senior product manager, and walked into the lobby as the shooting was in progress.
“When I take myself back to that moment of squatting in the revolving door ... I can't reconcile that I lived,” she said. “I have my kids. I get to go back to my life.
“I only have thanks and gratitude,” she added.