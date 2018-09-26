Mother of 2 wounded in deadly Cincinnati shooting: 'I don't have any sorrow'

A Kentucky mother of two is recovering after being wounded in a deadly bank shooting earlier this month, but she says the situation still feels unreal.

“I feel detached from it,” Whitney Austin told “Good Morning America” on Wednesday. “If I think about the victims ... that's when I get emotional. I don’t have anything to be depressed about. I don't have any sorrow. ... I survived.”

Austin, who lives in Louisville, Kentucky, spent five days at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a gunman opened fire inside the Fifth Third Bancorp headquarters on Sept. 6, wounding her and killing three others.

Cincinnati Police/AP

The suspected gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez was fatally shot by police.

She was in town for a meeting at Fifth Third’s headquarters, where she works as a senior product manager, and walked into the lobby as the shooting was in progress.

ABC News

“When I take myself back to that moment of squatting in the revolving door ... I can't reconcile that I lived,” she said. “I have my kids. I get to go back to my life.

“I only have thanks and gratitude,” she added.