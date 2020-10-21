Multiple injuries in New York state school bus crash The bus was carrying elementary school students.

A yellow school bus crashed into a work truck Wednesday morning on a two-lane New York state road, seriously injuring several people, officials said.

The crash occurred in New Windsor, Orange County, about 66 miles northeast of New York City, and authorities said at least three of the crash victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The bus involved in the crash was from the Little Britain Elementary School in New Windsor, according to the Washingtonville Central School District.

The crash happened close to 8:30 a.m. on a two-lane section of Route 207, less than five miles from the Little Britain school, police said.

Local emergency services and district personnel reported quickly to the scene and all parents have been notified, according to officials.

New Windsor police said seven children were on the bus and all were able to walk off the bus. They were all taken to a hospital to be examined, police said, following school protocol and standards practices.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

A photo from the scene of the wreck showed the front end of the school bus was badly damaged and its front windshield shattered.

The photo also appeared to be to show a trailer from a tree service company leaning against the rear of the bus and a damaged wood-chipping machine lying at the side of the road next to the bus.