Suspected shooter in Virginia Beach arrested, multiple people injured: Police

Virginia Beach police and other emergency services responded to an active shooter at the Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.

Multiple people were injured and the suspected shooter is in custody, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

Authorities are asking people to avoid the Municipal Center area.

A spokesperson with the FBI field office in Norfolk says they are aware of the situation, in touch with the Virginia Beach Police Department and are sending agents to the scene.

