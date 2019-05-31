Suspected shooter in Virginia Beach arrested, multiple people injured: Police

May 31, 2019, 4:56 PM ET
PHOTO:Virginia Beach Police respond to reports of an active shooter, May 31, 2019.PlayWTKR
Virginia Beach police and other emergency services responded to an active shooter at the Municipal Center on Friday afternoon.

Multiple people were injured and the suspected shooter is in custody, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the Municipal Center area.

A spokesperson with the FBI field office in Norfolk says they are aware of the situation, in touch with the Virginia Beach Police Department and are sending agents to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.

