At least 7 injured in Colorado school shooting, police say

May 7, 2019, 5:36 PM ET
PHOTO: First responders gather after a shooting at a STEM School Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, Colo., May 7, 2019.PlayKDRV
At least seven people have been injured in a shooting at a Colorado school, according to authorities.

Two suspects are in custody, and authorities were engaging a third suspect, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received reports that shots were fired at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch just before 2 p.m., according to a tweet.

A police officer directs an ambulance after reports of a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, Colo., May 7, 2019.

The suspects are believed to be juveniles, but it is unclear whether they are students at the school, Douglas County Undersheriff Holly Nicholson Kluth told reporters during a press conference

Multiple people who were injured were students, Kluth said. The nature of their injuries is unclear.

The school does not have a school resource officer, but a school resource officer in the area was one of the first authorities on the scene, Kluth said. It is still an active shooter situation.

STEM School Highlands Ranch and Highlands Ranch, Colo. are located on a map released by the Associated Press after a shooting at the school.

The charter school teaches kindergarten through 12th grade and has more than 1,800 students, Kluth said. More than 500 of those students are elementary age, ABC Denver affiliate KMGH reported.

The school was under lockdown as authorities went from classroom to classroom to clear them, Kluth said. Nearby schools were placed on lockout, according to KMGH.

Parents were instructed to pick up their children nearby at the Northridge Recreation Center.

People walk past emergency vehicles after reports of a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, Colo., May 7, 2019.

Concerned mother Kelley Paulson told KMGH that her sixth-grade son got out of the school but her third-grade daughter was still inside.

The school was surrounded by first responders, Paulson said.

People hug at a meetup area after reports of a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, Colo., May 7, 2019.

Kelly’s son, Christian, said he was in study hall when he saw a “bunch of kids running out and saying, ‘school shooter, school shooter.’” At first, he wasn’t sure the situation was real, he said.

“I tried to run with my life but I’m out of breath,” Christian said.

Police direct traffic near a meetup area after reports of a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, Colo., May 7, 2019.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state is making all public safety resources available to assist the sheriff's office.

"The heart of all Colorado is with the victims and their families," Polis said in a statement.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

First responders gather after a shooting at a STEM School Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, Colo., May 7, 2019.

ABC News' Malka Abramoff and Bonnie Mclean contributed to this report.

