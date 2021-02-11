Multiple people trapped following freeway pileup in Texas: Officials

Multiple people are trapped following a freeway pileup in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

At least 50 cars are involved, including some that are wedged under others, a police source told ABC News.

The number of people trapped was not immediately clear.

Fort Worth police blamed the I-35 crash on the weather -- freezing rain has caused slick roads in the Fort Worth area.

The accident scene covers about 1.5 miles, ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA reported.

"Expect lengthy delays," police warned in a tweet. "I-35 is backed up in both directions from I30 to 820."

"If you are involved in a minor accident with no injuries, please exchange information and continue on safely. You can then notify your insurance when you arrive at your destination," police tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.