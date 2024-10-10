Officials said the individuals were part of a tour group.

Multiple people trapped underground in Colorado mine, officials say

Multiple people are trapped underground after an equipment failure in a Colorado mine, officials said.

Officials said the individuals were part of a tour group and that they became stuck near the bottom of Molly Kathleen Mine in Cripple Creek around 1 p.m. MDT on Thursday.

People were trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Teller County, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024. KRDO

The mine, which is about 1,000-feet deep, is a popular tourist destination.

Officials said there were injuries.

Multiple agencies, including search and rescue teams, are responding to the incident with heavy equipment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.