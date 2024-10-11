The PEMEX facility is a refinery that processes crude oil into gasoline.

1 dead, several injured after chemical release at PEMEX facility in Texas

Texas industrial officials are responding to a chemical incident at a PEMEX facility in Deer Park that left one person dead and several injured Thursday.

The number of people injured is unknown, but one person was transported from the scene by Life Flight helicopter, officials said.

In this May 8, 2024, file photo, the Pemex headquarters are shown in Mexico City. GDA via AP, FILE

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the scene remains preliminary and fluid, but noted the "situation seems contained to the scene, and no threat to the external community."

Officials from the city of Pasadena, Texas, said in a statement on X that the chemical released was hydrogen sulfide.

The PEMEX facility is a refinery that processes crude oil from several countries to produce gasoline, aviation fuel, diesel fuel and ship fuel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.