Multiple police critically hurt near Hawaii's Diamond Head: Officials The incident occurred about 10 a.m. local time.

Multiple police officers were critically injured in an incident on Sunday and several homes were set ablaze near one of Hawaii's most scenic spots, Diamond Head, authorities said.

The incident unfolded at a home near the Honolulu tourist destination, officials said.

Honolulu police were evacuating a neighborhood in the area where multiple homes were on fire, officials said.

Ambulances and police cars at a scene in a neighborhood by Kapiolani Park in Honolulu, Jan. 19, 2020. KITV

Cellphone video posted on Twitter by a reporter from Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV showed police cars and ambulances swarming a neighborhood near Kapiolani Park, about 2 miles from Diamond Head Beach Park. Smoke could be seen in the video coming from several homes.

The incident comes about a month after a 22-year-old active-duty sailor opened fire on three civilian employees, killing two, before he fatally shot himself at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu.

Ambulances and police cars at a scene in a neighborhood by Kapiolani Park in Honolulu, Jan. 19, 2020. KITV

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.