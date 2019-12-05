Shooting reported at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Authorities are responding to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu.

The incident occured around 2:30 p.m. local time, according to a post on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's Twitter account.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Honolulu EMS sent multiple ambulances to the scene, and Honolulu Fire responded with six units, including almost two dozen firefighters.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this developing story. Please check back for updates.