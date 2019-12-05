Shooting reported at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Dec 4, 2019, 8:52 PM ET
PHOTO: Porter Avenue Gate as seen here from the Hickam Air Force Base side marks the boundary between Hickam Air Force Base and Naval Station Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Jan. 25, 2010.PlayEugene Tanner/AP, FILE
Authorities are responding to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu.

The incident occured around 2:30 p.m. local time, according to a post on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's Twitter account.

Honolulu EMS sent multiple ambulances to the scene, and Honolulu Fire responded with six units, including almost two dozen firefighters.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this developing story. Please check back for updates.