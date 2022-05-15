1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at California church: Authorities

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it's detained one person.

One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, California, on Sunday, authorities said.

Four were critically hurt and one person suffered minor injuries from the shooting inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church, the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted. All victims are adults, the sheriff's office said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it's detained one person and that a weapon that may be involved was recovered.

The shooting was reported at about 1:26 p.m. local time, authorities said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is en route to assist with local officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.