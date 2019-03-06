Names of Alabama tornado victims released: Ages range from 6 to 89

Mar 6, 2019, 9:56 AM ET
PHOTO: Carol Dean, left, cries while embraced by Lawanda Anderson in Beauregard, Ala., March 4, 2019.
WATCH More than half a dozen people missing after tornadoes: Sheriff

Authorities have released the names of the 23 people, including four young children, who were killed when powerful tornadoes ripped through Lee County, Alabama, on Sunday, leaving the close-knit community of Beauregard in mourning.

This storm brought the highest tornado death toll in the United States since 2013, according to the National Weather Service.

Carol Dean, left, cries while embraced by Lawanda Anderson in Beauregard, Ala., March 4, 2019.
Carol Dean, left, cries while embraced by Lawanda Anderson in Beauregard, Ala., March 4, 2019.

PHOTO: Dax Leandro salvages clothing from the wreckage of his friends home after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down, in Beauregard, Ala., March 4, 2019.Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters
Dax Leandro salvages clothing from the wreckage of his friend's home after two back-to-back tornadoes touched down, in Beauregard, Ala., March 4, 2019.

The victims' ages range from 6 to 89, according to the coroner.

Ten of the victims, including 89-year-old Jimmy Jones and 83-year-old Mary Louise Jones, were relatives from one family, according to The Associated Press.

Armondo (AJ) Hernandez, 6
 Charlotte Ann Miller, 59
 David Dean, 53
 Emmanuiel Jones, 53
 Eric Jamal Stenson, 38
 Felicia Woodall, 22
 Florel Tate Stenson, 63
 Henry Lewis Stenson, 65
 Irma Gomez-Moran, 41
 James Henry Tate, 86
 Jimmy Lee Jones, 89
 Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9
 Maggie Delight Robinson, 57
 Mamie Roberts Koon, 68
 Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59
 Mary Louise Jones, 83
 Mykala Waldon, 8
 Raymond Robinson Jr., 63
 Ryan Pence, 22
 Sheila Creech, 59
 Taylor Thornton, 10
 Tresia Robinson, 62
 Vicki Braswell, 69

PHOTO: Residents of Talbotton, Ga., pray together outside a home destroyed by a tornado the day after storms battered Alabama and Georgia, March 4, 2019.Grant Blankenship /The Macon Telegraph via AP
Residents of Talbotton, Ga., pray together outside a home destroyed by a tornado the day after storms battered Alabama and Georgia, March 4, 2019.

Those killed lived in a roughly one-square-mile area of the town of Beauregard, a resilient, community-oriented town of roughly 9,000, said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

"Never have we witnessed the magnitude of this type of trauma, of tragedy," Rusty Sowell, pastor at the local Providence Baptist Church, told ABC News Tuesday.

PHOTO: A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Ala., March 4, 2019.Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters
A house with an X painted on it is seen across a hillside of wreckage after two deadly back-to-back tornadoes, in Beauregard, Ala., March 4, 2019.

Sowell said, however, that he "witnessed a tremendous demonstration of love" when families learned of their loved one's fates.

Two companies have offered to cover the funeral costs, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris told ABC Columbus affiliate WTVM.

PHOTO: Destruction is seen from tornadoes in Lee County, Ala., March 4, 2019.Gerald Herbert/AP
Destruction is seen from tornadoes in Lee County, Ala., March 4, 2019.

