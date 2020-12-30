Nashville bombing suspect possibly interested in various conspiracy theories: Sources Authorities are looking to interview people who knew the suspect.

Authorities are exploring evidence that Nashville, Tennessee, bombing suspect Anthony Quinn Warner was interested in various conspiracy theories, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.

The theories include ones involving "lizard people" -- a belief that shape-shifting reptilian creatures appear in human form and are bent on world domination.

Warner, 63, of Antioch, Tennessee, is also believed to have spent time hunting for alien life forms in a nearby state park, sources said.

Some writings found by investigators believed to be associated with Warner, who was killed in the Christmas Day RV explosion, contain ramblings about assorted conspiracy theories, sources said.

Multiple law enforcement sources also told ABC News earlier this week that investigators looked at whether Warner had paranoia about 5G cellular technology.

It is unclear if any of these beliefs or behaviors are connected to the explosion, which damaged dozens of buildings on Second Avenue in downtown Nashville and sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries. The RV was parked outside an AT&T transmission building, which was also damaged.

Warner was identified Sunday after investigators matched tissue found at the blast to DNA from gloves and a hat inside a car the suspect owned, an official said.

Investigators are continuing to analyze chemical residue from the scene and are working to narrow down the chemicals that were likely used to make the explosive device.

They are also looking into how the suspect allegedly acquired the bomb-making materials to ensure there were no accomplices.

Sources told ABC News that receipts and credit card account information indicates Warner allegedly purchased items that could be used to construct a bomb, though they cautioned that certain common chemicals have uses that could have nothing to do with bomb-making. Authorities are sorting through Warner's recent purchases to determine whether those items were allegedly used in the device or had some other purpose, sources said.

The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are leading the investigation. As of Tuesday afternoon, their response teams had investigated nearly half of the crime scene and hoped to complete it by Friday at the latest, the FBI said in a statement.

FBI and ATF agents and behavioral analysts are also continuing to interview people who knew the suspect "to try to understand why this happened," the FBI said.

Anyone who knew the suspect and hasn't yet spoken with investigators is asked to call 800-CALL-FBI.

Before the explosion, an eerie recording counted down to detonation and the Petula Clark song "Downtown" played from the RV. On Tuesday, Clark expressed her "shock and disbelief" at the blast -- and use of her song leading up to it.

"Of all the thousands of songs -- why this one?" she wrote in a Facebook post.

"Of course, the opening lyric is 'When you're alone and life is making you lonely you can always go Downtown.' But millions of people all over the world have been uplifted by this joyful song," she wrote. "Perhaps you can read something else into these words - depending on your state of mind. It's possible."

ABC News' Aaron Katersky and Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.