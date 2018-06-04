A manhunt is underway to track down a fired gym employee who allegedly killed a co-worker with a hatchet, Metro Nashville Police Department officials said.

MNPDNashville/Twitter

Authorities said that Domenic Micheli, 36, showed up at his former Balance Training gym workplace Monday morning with a hatchet and allegedly stabbed his former supervisor -- who has been identified by Nashville police officials as 46-year-old Joel Paavola.

Nashville police issued a tweet reporting that Paavola apparently fired Micheli in early 2017.

Murder victim is Joel Paavola, 46, who ran this Balance Training location. Paavola is reported to have fired Micheli approx 14 months ago. pic.twitter.com/zZECyniFpm — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 4, 2018

In a subsequent tweet that included a recent photo of Micheli with a full-grown beard, police said he is believed to be driving a gold-colored "older model Toyota Yaris."

MNPDNashville/Twitter

"This picture more closely resembles what Domenic Micheli looks like now," police tweeted.