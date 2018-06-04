Nashville cops on manhunt for fired gym worker who allegedly killed former boss with hatchet

Jun 4, 2018, 12:54 PM ET
PHOTO: Metro Nashville police released this image of Domenic Micheli on June 4, 2018, saying he was being sought in relation to a fatal attack at a fitness center in Nashville, Tenn.MNPDNashville/Twitter
A manhunt is underway to track down a fired gym employee who allegedly killed a co-worker with a hatchet, Metro Nashville Police Department officials said.

PHOTO: Metro Nashville police released this photo of a Nashville, Tenn., fitness center on June 4, 2018, saying that murder victim Joel Paavola ran this location.MNPDNashville/Twitter
Authorities said that Domenic Micheli, 36, showed up at his former Balance Training gym workplace Monday morning with a hatchet and allegedly stabbed his former supervisor -- who has been identified by Nashville police officials as 46-year-old Joel Paavola.

Nashville police issued a tweet reporting that Paavola apparently fired Micheli in early 2017.

In a subsequent tweet that included a recent photo of Micheli with a full-grown beard, police said he is believed to be driving a gold-colored "older model Toyota Yaris."

PHOTO: Metro Nashville police released this image of an older model Toyota Yaris that they say was driven by Domenic Micheli on June 4, 2018.MNPDNashville/Twitter
"This picture more closely resembles what Domenic Micheli looks like now," police tweeted.

