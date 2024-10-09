NC officials say campaigning politicians are suggesting already-passed measures to ensure the post-Hurricane Helene vote

A North Carolina Board of Elections official said Tuesday that the state has already adopted "many of the suggestions that national political figures are now suggesting after the fact" to ensure the presidential election is not derailed by the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

On Monday, the North Carolina State Board of Elections passed a resolution that expanded the authority of election officials in 13 counties "severely disrupted" by the disaster. Impacted voters can drop off absentee ballots outside of their home county, and election officials have more flexibility to set up and staff polling places in nearby counties.

Of the ten measures proposed by the Trump campaign, more than half have already been addressed by the State Board of Elections, Patrick Gannon, a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Board of Election, told ABC News on Wednesday.

In a bipartisan manner, the state has already approved measures to ensure voters affected by Hurricane Helene "would be able to cast their ballots with confidence," Gannon said in a statement to ABC News.

An aerial view of flood damage along the French Broad River in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Oct. 2, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. Mario Tama/Getty Images

"Professional election officials in the Tar Heel State, in considering the appropriate measures to take, took into account the ability of these measures to ease the burdens on disaster-affected voters, the ability of local election officials to carry out these measures without significant disruption, and the importance of maintaining time-tested procedures that protect the integrity of the election," Gannon said.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said this week that his state, also devasted by Helene, is working on plans to ensure that every ballot cast for the Nov. 5 election will be counted.

Raffensperger said while Helene caused widespread damage and power outages in his state, he does not expect there to be any major disruptions to the general election. He said election offices and voting equipment in the state's 159 counties escaped serious damage.

Early voting is expected to start in North Carolina on Oct. 17 as planned. Early voting in Georgia is expected to begin on Oct. 15.

As of Monday, every county election office in North Carolina was opened, compared to last week when 14 of those offices were closed due to the storm.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Elections, told reporters this week that the state plans to deploy teams to assist with absentee voting at disaster shelters before early voting.

Bell said authorities could bring in National Guard tents or FEMA trailers to act as polling locations, and she insisted that it can be done securely and safely.

"It's not as spacious as your normal polling location, but it does provide the space necessary at the existing voting site if the parking lot [of a polling site is] still accessible," she said. "[And] even in a temporary structure we can still maintain security of the voting equipment and safety of our workers."

One of the hardest-hit counties in North Carolina was Buncombe County, which sustained historic flooding. The county includes Asheville, the eleventh-largest city in the state.

Corinne Duncan, the director of Buncombe County Election Services, said that some polling places would have to be changed because of lack of water or power. She said the storm spared most of the election offices and voting equipment.

"I'm here to reassure our community that Buncombe County will vote," Duncan said at a news conference Monday.