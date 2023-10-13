New York City councilwoman arrested for bringing gun to pro-Palestinian rally: NYPD

A New York City councilwoman was arrested Friday after she allegedly brought a firearm to a pro-Palestinian rally at Brooklyn College, the NYPD said.

Inna Vernikov, a Republican who represents the neighborhoods of Sheepshead Bay and Brighton Beach, was seen and filmed at the Thursday rally with a handgun in her pants. Although the councilwoman has a concealed carry permit, she violated the recently passed city law that prohibits civilians from bringing firearms to protests, the police said.

"At no point in time was anyone menaced or injured as a result of her possessing the firearm at the earlier protest," the NYPD said in a statement.

Protesters gathered at Brooklyn College in Midwood, Brooklyn, in support of Palestine on Oct. 12, 2023. Meir Chaimowitz/NurPhoto via Shutterstock

Vernikov, a Ukrainian immigrant who has been a staunch opponent of Palestinian rallies, posted a video of herself at the rally on X, formerly known as Twitter, claiming, "If you are here, standing today with these people, you’re nothing short of a terrorist without the bombs."

Her office did not immediately return messages for comment.

NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov was arrested on Oct. 13, 2023, after carrying a weapon at a protest at Brooklyn College, in New York. William Alatriste/NYC Council Media Unit

The police said that after they contacted Vernikov about her violation, she arrived at a Brooklyn police station along with her attorney and was charged with criminal possession of a firearm. She turned in her gun and permit, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said in a statement that the council is investigating the incident and it will be referred to the council's Standards and Ethics Committee.

"It is unacceptable and unlawful for a civilian to ever bring a firearm to a rally or protest, and especially important for elected officials to model a respect for the law that is expected of all New Yorkers," Adams said in a statement.

NYC Councilwoman Inna Vernikov was arrested on Oct. 13, 2023, after carrying a weapon at a protest at Brooklyn College, in New York. John McCarten/NYC Council Media Unit

Gov. Kathy Hochul responded to the incident on X stating, "New York's gun safety laws apply to everyone."