Here's the news you missed this weekend

Hurricane Michael's death toll climbed to 17 on Saturday.

First lady Melania Trump described her life inside the White House with her husband.

President Trump calls for 'severe punishment' if Saudi Arabia killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi

What police initially thought was a serious car crash turned into a murder mystery in Georgia.

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $654 million after no one wins Friday.

Chris OMeara/AP

At least 17 are dead and another 46 are unaccounted for after Hurricane Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Chris Wattie/Reuters

In a wide-ranging interview with ABC News, Melania Trump discussed her life inside the White House, the #MeToo movement and described times that she disagreed with her husband.

Hasan Jamali, File/AP Photo

In a clip released from his "60 Minutes" interview, which will air Sunday night on CBS News, Trump says he still does not know if journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by the Saudis.

Clayton County Police Department

Police discovered the death of an aspiring fashion model after a head-on car crash was a homicide after learning Kelsey Quayle was shot in the neck before she crashed.

AP, FILE

The estimated $654 million total for the Mega Millions lottery is the second-highest in the game's history, with the next drawing on Tuesday, October 16.