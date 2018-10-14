Here's the news you missed this weekend

Oct 14, 2018, 5:38 PM ET
PHOTO: A U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter surveys the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael over Mexico Beach, Fla., on Oct. 11, 2018.PlayCBP/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Hurricane Michael survivor doesn't see 'normal' returning soon

Hurricane Michael's death toll climbed to 17 on Saturday.

First lady Melania Trump described her life inside the White House with her husband.

President Trump calls for 'severe punishment' if Saudi Arabia killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi

What police initially thought was a serious car crash turned into a murder mystery in Georgia.

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $654 million after no one wins Friday.

Before you begin your week, have a look back at some of the top stories of the weekend.

PHOTO: Debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael block a road on Oct. 11, 2018, in Mexico Beach, Fla. Chris OMeara/AP
Debris from homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael block a road on Oct. 11, 2018, in Mexico Beach, Fla.

Hurricane Michael survivor: 'It's going to be forever before we get back to normal'

At least 17 are dead and another 46 are unaccounted for after Hurricane Michael ravaged the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to board Air Force One with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron in Morristown, New Jersey, Aug. 19, 2018.Chris Wattie/Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to board Air Force One with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron in Morristown, New Jersey, Aug. 19, 2018.

'I want to show them that I don't care': Melania Trump reveals details of her life in the White House in her first extensive sit-down interview since becoming first lady

In a wide-ranging interview with ABC News, Melania Trump discussed her life inside the White House, the #MeToo movement and described times that she disagreed with her husband.

PHOTO: Feb. 1, 2015 file photo of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Manama, Bahrain. Turkey claims that Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, was killed inside a Saudi diplomatic mission in Turkey. Hasan Jamali, File/AP Photo
Feb. 1, 2015 file photo of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Manama, Bahrain. Turkey claims that Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, was killed inside a Saudi diplomatic mission in Turkey.

President Trump calls for 'severe punishment' if Saudi Arabia killed Jamal Khashoggi

In a clip released from his "60 Minutes" interview, which will air Sunday night on CBS News, Trump says he still does not know if journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by the Saudis.

PHOTO: Surveillance video shows Kelsey Quayles car headed west on a road in the Atlanta suburb of Riverdale before it suddenly drifted into on-coming traffic and hit two cars head-on.Clayton County Police Department
Surveillance video shows Kelsey Quayle's car headed west on a road in the Atlanta suburb of Riverdale before it suddenly drifted into on-coming traffic and hit two cars head-on.

Car crash sparks homicide probe of aspiring fashion model in Georgia

Police discovered the death of an aspiring fashion model after a head-on car crash was a homicide after learning Kelsey Quayle was shot in the neck before she crashed.

The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $470 million.AP, FILE
The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $470 million.

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $654 million after no one wins Friday

The estimated $654 million total for the Mega Millions lottery is the second-highest in the game's history, with the next drawing on Tuesday, October 16.

Comments