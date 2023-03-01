Norfolk Southern CEO to testify before Senate committee next week: Source

He will appear before the Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee.

The CEO of Norfolk Southern, the rail company responsible for the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, has agreed to appear before a Senate committee next week, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Alan Shaw will appear before the Senate's Environment and Public Works Committee during a March 9 hearing.

Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw speaks to reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near the site where a freight train derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Matt Freed/AP, FILE

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Shaw to appear for a hearing during floor remarks on Monday.

"The American people should hear from Norfolk Southern CEO precisely why they thought it was a good idea to spend years lobbying to loosen regulations designed to prevent accidents like this," Schumer said. "And I especially want to hear why Norfolk Southern, after seeing a record $3.3 billion in profits last year, prioritized billions in stock buybacks instead of putting that money towards safety and towards their workers."

The hearing has not yet been formally noticed by the committee, but other witnesses are expected.

Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio still on fire the following day, Feb. 4, 2023. Gene J. Puskar/AP

The freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 3 near East Palestine, sending toxic chemicals into the air, soil and creeks in the area. The derailment has caused concerns for residents as well as increased scrutiny of railway regulations and calls for reform.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.