Northeast braces for severe thunderstorms bringing flash flooding, winds, hail and possible tornadoes

May 15, 2018, 5:36 PM ET
PHOTO: A woman checks her cell phone as she walks in the heavy rain showers in downtown Washington, May 14, 2018.PlayPablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
WATCH Severe storms tear across the country

Service on one of the busiest train lines in the Northeast has been suspended due to severe weather that will include severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, hail, winds up to 80 mph and possibly tornadoes.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

All of the Metro North lines have been suspended due to downed trees, leading to a frenzy at Grand Central Station in New York City during rush hour on Tuesday.

Video out of New York City showed ominous clouds rolling in just after 5 p.m. ET.

A tornado watch was issued this afternoon for upstate New York, the Hudson Valley, northeast Pennsylvania, western Connecticut, Massachusetts and southern Vermont. Winds up to 80 mph and large hail are also threats in those areas.

PHOTO: Severe storm radar.ABC News
Severe storm radar.

The storms will move east quickly this afternoon and are expected to reach the I-95 corridor during the evening rush hour, likely between 5 and 7 p.m.

Philadelphia, New York City and Boston are all under severe thunderstorm watches.

The severe threat will likely pass by about 9 p.m.

PHOTO: Storm clouds gather over Reston, Va., May 14, 2018, in this still image obtained from social media video.Emily Arnold via Reuters
Storm clouds gather over Reston, Va., May 14, 2018, in this still image obtained from social media video.

PHOTO: A bicyclist rides is heavy rainfall in downtown Washington, May 14, 2018.Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
A bicyclist rides is heavy rainfall in downtown Washington, May 14, 2018.

The Southeast is also expected to see heavy rain over the next several days. Flash flooding is possible throughout the week.

PHOTO: Heavy rain forecast.ABC News
Heavy rain forecast.

Comments