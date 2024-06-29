Northeast under risk of damaging wind, flooding and tornadoes

Damaging wind is the main threat, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

More than 75 million are in the storm zone this weekend, with the potential for damaging wind, tornadoes and heavy rainfall.

More than 8 million are under a flood watch for parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, including Cleveland and Pittsburgh, where 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall Saturday -- possibly even 2 inches per hour during the heaviest thunderstorms.

There is a line of storms expected to form midday over Ohio and then spread east through Pennsylvania for the afternoon and evening, reaching the coast and New York City around 11 p.m. -- but it will likely no longer be severe by then.

On Sunday, the threat moves into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast, from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Caribou, Maine. Damaging wind is the main threat, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

STOCK IMAGE/Getty Images

Thunderstorms on Sunday are expected to reach the major cities of the I-95 corridor during the afternoon. New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C., all may see strong to severe storms.It will be hot and humid before the storm arrives with temps in the 90s feeling closer to 100 for the heat index.

Extreme heat

This weekend, 65 million people are under heat alerts from New Mexico to New Jersey.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Mississippi where the heat index will reach from 110 to 115 Saturday.

ABC News

New Orleans is under an excessive heat watch for Sunday where heat indices could reach up to 113.

In the West, an excessive heat watch is in effect for Tuesday to Saturday already, due to the extreme and exhaustive heat wave expected to hit California from Redding to Palm Springs where temps will reach over 110 degrees daily, with little reprieve overnight due to warm nighttime temps.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Beryl formed overnight in the Atlantic basin. This is the second named storm of the season, coming a couple weeks earlier than average. Beryl is expected to become a hurricane Saturday night or Sunday.

ABC News

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Barbados and the Windward Islands where Beryl is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches. This rainfall may produce localized flooding in vulnerable areas.

The storm is expected to reach the Windward Islands and Southern Leeward late Sunday night or Monday as a hurricane, possibly reaching major hurricane status of Category 3 or higher. This includes the islands of Barbados, St. Vincent, St. Lucia, and surrounding islands.

ABC News

It may reach near Jamaica as a hurricane mid-week.

There is another possible development behind Beryl in the coming week, as well as an area to watch in the western Gulf where Alberto was located.