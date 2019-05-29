Residents near New York City are bracing for the impact of a possible tornado that could bring strong winds and possible flash floods to the area.

The National Weather service issued tornado warnings for several counties surrounding Manhattan on Tuesday evening, urging residents in the path of the "dangerous storm" to stay inside.

The service said the storms could produce hail the size of quarters.

"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely," NWS said in a statement. "This Tornado Warning replaces the Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for the same area."

The warning covers areas surrounding Staten Island and parts of northeastern New Jersey, including Hudson County, Union County and southern Essex County.

Monday marked the 11th consecutive day where multiple tornadoes were reported throughout the country, according to the NWS. Tornadoes devastated parts of Ohio on Monday night, leveling homes and leaving thousands without water and power.

"I don't know that any community is fully prepared for this type of devastation," Dayton assistant fire chief Nicholas Hosford said Tuesday on ABC's "Good Morning America." "We have homes flattened, entire apartment complexes destroyed, businesses throughout our community where walls have collapsed," Hosford said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.